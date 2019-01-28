Patricia Heaton Comedy Moving Forward at CBS

'Carol's Second Act' has a series commitment penalty attached to it.

Patricia Heaton is inching closer to officially returning to CBS.

The network on Monday handed out a formal pilot order to Carol's Second Act, a multicamera comedy starring the Everybody Loves Raymond Emmy winner.

The comedy was first announced in October and comes with a massive series commitment penalty, meaning if CBS does not order it to series, the network would have to fork over a sizable cash fee.

Written by Trophy Wife duo Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, the comedy revolves around Carol Chambers (Heaton) who, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a second act: becoming a doctor.

In addition to starring, Heaton will exec produce the potential series alongside her Four Boys Entertainment banner's Adam Griffin, David Hunt and Rebecca Stay as well as Halpern and Haskins and Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

The comedy stems from an August pod deal Heaton and Hunt's Four Boys signed with producers CBS Television Studios, which is where Kapital is also housed.

Should Carol's Second Act move forward, it would bring Heaton back to CBS after she won three Emmys for Everybody Loves Raymond. The potential series marks her follow-up role to ABC's The Middle, which wrapped its run last season.

This is CBS' third comedy pilot order of the season and second multicamera, joining Chuck Lorre's Bob Hearts Abishola and hybrid entry The Story of Us.

