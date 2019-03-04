Patrick Stewart 'Star Trek' Series Casts 'Big Little Lies,' 'Blindspot' Actors

Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd will join Stewart in the CBS All Access series centered on Capt. Picard's next chapter.

Patrick Stewart has some traveling companions for his next foray into the Star Trek universe.

Santiago Cabrera (Big Little Lies, Salvation) and Michelle Hurd (Blindspot) have joined Stwart as regulars in the untitled CBS All Access series. Details about their roles are being kept quiet for the time being.

Stewart will reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard and explore the next chapter in the Starfleet captain's life; it will be Stewart's first time playing Picard since the 2002 feature film Star Trek: Nemesis.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman told The Hollywood Reporter that the Picard viewers see in the new series will have had his life "radically altered by the dissolution of the Romulan Empire."

Franchise captain Kurtzman executive produces the Stewart series with James Duff, Akiva Goldsman, Stewart, Michael Chabon, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers of Secret Hideout is a co-exec producer, and Star Trek: Discovery veteran Hanelle Culpepper will direct the first two episodes, becoming the first female director to launch a Trek series in the franchise's history. CBS Television Studios is producing in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The Stewart series is one of several Star Trek properties planned for CBS All Access, which currently airs Discovery and spinoff Short Treks. Animated series Lower Decks has a two-season order at the streaming service, and at least one more animated show (plus one for kids at Nickelodeon), a Starfleet Academy series and a Discovery spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh are also in the works.

In addition to Big Little Lies and Salvation, Cabrera's credits include Heroes, Steven Soderbergh's Che and The Musketeers. He is repped by Principal Entertainment LA.

Hurd plays Shepherd on NBC's Blindspot. Other recent credits include Hawaii Five-0, Lethal Weapon, Ash vs. Evil Dead and Daredevil. She is repped by TMT Entertainment Group and APA.