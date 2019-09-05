Patty Jenkins Inks Overall TV Deal With Netflix

Patty Jenkins is putting down roots with Netflix.

The Wonder Woman director and I Am the Night exec producer has inked an overall TV deal with the streaming giant. Sources say the three-year deal is worth a total of $10 million.

Under the deal, Jenkins will create, develop and produce new series exclusively for the streamer.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix. Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life," said Netflix vp originals Channing Dungey.

Jenkins most recently directed and exec produced TNT limited series I Am the Night, which was written by her husband and author Sam Sheridan. Wonder Woman's Chris Pine starred in the six-episode show. Her TV credits include directing the pilot and finale of AMC-turned-Netflix drama The Killing. She is currently in post-production on Wonder Woman 1984, which she directed, produced and co-wrote. The feature is slated for a June 2020 release.

"I'm so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted [Serandos], Cindy [Holland], Channing, Peter [Friedlander] and the team at Netflix,” said Jenkins. “I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon."

Jenkins becomes the latest name in the industry to sign a lucrative overall deal with thee streamer as Netflix continues to make a concerted push toward owning its programming. Jenkins joins an impressive roster that includes Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris, among others.

Jenkins is repped by CAA, Michael Sugar of Sugar23 and attorney Alan Wertheimer.