Paul Feig's Freeform Comedy 'Girls Code' Sets Cast

Freeform's forthcoming Paul Feig-produced comedy Girls Code has cast its leads.

Sophia Di Martino (Flowers) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Downward Dog) will star in the women-in-the-workplace comedy.



The comedy, put in development at the cabler in October and ordered to pilot in February, is described as an odd-couple partnership between a brazen, self-centered tech CEO and a community-building social entrepreneur who must overcome their many issues with each other in order to co-run a groundbreaking all-female tech incubator.

Di Martino will star as Wendy, a wunderkind robotics engineer and CEO of Lighthouse Industries. While charismatic, successful, confident and seemingly unstoppable, a PR disaster and catastrophic malfunction force her to step back and figure out what to do next. Howell-Baptiste will portray Angela, an equally brilliant professor of engineering who chose to pursue the nonprofit side of coding by creating an incubator for up-and-coming female tech entrepreneurs, overseeing a workplace of genius women, young and old, who are on a mission to change the world.

Also joining the cast are Hayley Magnus (The Dressmaker) as Wendy’s upbeat, ambitious and hyper-competent assistant Johanna; Andy Buckley (The Office) as Wendy’s mentor, who often fills a paternal role for her; and Rene Gube (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as the burned-out but hardworking chief operating officer of Lighthouse.



Inspired by female coders, robotic scientists and social entrepreneurs, Anonymous Content's Joy Gorman Wettels brought the original idea to Feig and Kim Rosenstock (New Girl, GLOW). The latter will pen the script and executive produce alongside Feigco Entertainment's Jessie Henderson. The project is being produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous. Feig will direct the pilot. Wettels (13 Reasons Why) will exec produce alongside the company's Steve Golin. Feigco's Dan Magnante will co-exec produce the comedy.

Di Martino is repped by Hamilton Hodell, Inphenate and Hansen Jacobson; Howell-Baptiste is with CAA, Troika and Mosaic.