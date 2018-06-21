Paul McCartney Takes James Corden Down a Beatles Memory Lane in "Carpool Karaoke"

The legendary crooner visited his childhood home and dissected the band's iconic fashion in the late-night host's special London edition of 'The Late Late Show.'

James Corden enlisted help from Beatles crooner Paul McCartney for The Late Late Show's London edition of "Carpool Karaoke" Thursday night.

Hoping to find someone to accompany him during his drive, Corden calls McCartney on the phone during the segment, comically reciting infamous Beatles lyrics to the singer. "I need somebody, not just anybody. Can you please, please help me," Corden begs.

After joining the late-night host, the two fittingly kick things off with a karaoke renedition of the Beatles' hit "Drive My Car," where McCartney takes the driver's seat at various points throughout their performance. During their drive, the singer chronicles the origins of his career, revealing that he wrote his first song at age 14.

"Your music is so full of positivity and joy and a message of love and togetherness, I feel like it's more relevant now today maybe than it's ever been," Corden tells him. McCartney agrees, saying, "We expected it to last 10 years, but it keeps going on, and on, and on. And it keeps being relevant." McCartney also shares that his mother's motivating message to "let it be" inspired the song that would grow to become a Beatles classic.

Corden becomes emotional after singing a duet of "Let it Be" alongside the music legend, and the car ride becomes more sentimental as McCartney takes a trip down memory lane, showing the late-night host a tour of his former home and walking him through places where he and John Lennon wrote some of their iconic hits.

After visiting McCartney's childhood home, Corden pokes fun at the singer by dressing in iconic Beatles attire. "The great thing about your looks is that anyone can pull them off," Corden quips, as an unamused McCartney suggested the late-night host to just "carry on driving" and "stick to polo shirts and jeans."

To further honor McCartney's legacy, Corden and the singer make a surprise visit to a pub he used to perform at when he was younger. "We're going to give locals the surprise of their life," Corden says, as he then suggests one of the guests select a song from the jukebox. After selecting "A Hard Day's Night," McCartney with a band in two appear onstage, leaving guests bewildered. Corden later joins McCartney onstage to sing "Hey Jude."