Paul Rudd Compares 'Living With Yourself' to Game of Cornhole: "Everybody Can Do It"

Talking with Conan O'Brien, the actor considered the overwhelming amount of TV there is to watch these days and shared that he has not seen 'Game of Thrones' or 'The Crown,' but knows they are quality shows.

Amid the buzz surrounding his new lead role in Netflix's Living With Yourself, Paul Rudd stopped by Conan on Tuesday to talk with host Conan O'Brien about the series, as well as the overwhelming amount of content that exists on television to watch these days. Rudd even named a couple of popular shows he just can't bring himself to watch due to their time commitment.

In Living With Yourself, Rudd's character — a married man in the throes of a midlife crisis — undergoes an experimental therapy treatment that results in a near perfect clone of him appearing and causing confusion in his life. Rudd executive produces the series, which also stars Alia Shawkat.

"I was watching this last night on Netflix and really loved it," said Conan at the top of the episode. "I mean this in the best possible sense, it's a very high quality show, it's also — once you start watching them — made to binge-watch. One leads right into the next, which leads into the next... they're not super long, and the next thing you know, you're just rocketing through them."

Rudd said that he felt that way when he was reading the script for the series. "Also, one of the things I like about the show, is it's short — there's only like eight of them, half an hour [each], because who has time to watch anything? You know what I mean? It's too daunting. There's so much television. And you know it's good," he said, of the quality of programming.

The actor then brought up one of the biggest TV shows of all time. "I know how good Game of Thrones is, it's amazing. And I've never seen one episode." The audience applauded at that point, until Rudd told them his sentiment probably "isn't worthy" of a clap. "I want to watch it," he continued, "but I probably will never watch it. It seems a little bit like I missed the boat, it's too much work." He also mentioned The Crown as a show he has not seen.

Conan understood Rudd's dilemma, adding that he has a family, he wants to do things, and can't catch every season of every show — especially in regard to some shows which he's been told "get good" in the second or third season. Said Rudd, "It's a little bit like somebody handing you a violin and saying, you should learn how to play that." Continuing with a similar analogy, Rudd added, "Our show is like Cornhole. Everybody can do it." Conan broke into laughter: "A new slogan has been created," he said.

After Conan attempted to run a clip from the first episode, the footage turned out to be from the 1998 sci-fi movie Mac and Me. Rudd has used this clip to prank Conan many times during his interviews, when he's expected to promote his latest film or TV project.

Watch their interview below.