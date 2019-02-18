Paul Shaffer to Launch Celebrity Interview Show on SiriusXM and AXS TV

'Paul Shaffer Plus One' — featuring chats with Sammy Hagar, Graham Nash and more — will air monthly Sunday nights at primetime on SiriusXM and AXS TV.

Paul Shaffer has mastered the art of captivating conversation from his seat at the piano, and the renowned bandleader and four-time Emmy nominee will further hone his chat chops with the launch of his new multiplatform series, Paul Shaffer Plus One.

This summer, Paul Shaffer Plus One will bring several of Shaffer's famous friends and colleagues across the music industry — including Sammy Hagar, Graham Nash, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen and more — to the program, which will air monthly Sunday nights at primetime on SiriusXM and AXS TV.

Shaffer and his esteemed guests will discuss everything from inspiration and influences to notable songs, with a few impromptu musical moments thrown in. The interviews of Paul Shaffer Plus One will be conducted in a recording studio setting — and with Shaffer stationed at his trusty piano, of course, just in case the mention of a particular track moves him and his special guest to perform.

"In this show I get to go one-on-one with all my favorite recording artists," Shaffer said in a statement. "We talk mainly music and if the topic turns to a specific tune, we demonstrate in song. It's a dream come true."

"AXS TV is proud to partner with SiriusXM to bring Paul Shaffer Plus One to our viewers across the country," added Evan Haiman, vp music programming and production at AXS TV. "The series is the perfect complement to our growing lineup, and represents a continuation of AXS TV's commitment to providing the absolute best music-themed programming on television today. The response to our popular series such as Rock & Roll Road Trip and Real Money, among others, has truly been incredible, and I'm confident our audience will embrace Paul Shaffer Plus One in the same way."

Paul Shaffer Plus One will debut on primetime Sunday nights in the summer of 2019, and will run in an hour format on SiriusXM and a half-hour format on AXS TV.