Paul Wesley to Lead Season 2 of 'Tell Me a Story' for CBS All Access

Paul Wesley in season one of CBS All Access anthology 'Tell Me a Story.'

Kevin Williamson's fairy-tale anthology will blend 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Sleeping Beauty' and 'Cinderella' in its sophomore season.

Paul Wesley is returning for the second season of Tell Me a Story.

TheVampire Diaries grad will continue to work with creator Kevin Williamson on the CBS All Access anthology and will play a new character when the fairy tale-focused series returns this year.



While season one explored The Three Little Pigs, Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel, the forthcoming season of the twisted psychological thriller will weave together Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. Wesley will topline the new season as Tucker, a struggling novelist who spends his sleepless nights toiling away in a secluded cabin in the woods and his days trying to prove he's good enough for his beautiful fiancee as a dark secret threatens to destroy his world.

Wesley co-starred in season one of the CBS TV Studios-produced drama as Eddie, a drug dealer and thief. The actor is the first person cast in the second season. It's unclear if any other stars from the first run — like James Wolk, Danielle Campbell, Billy Magnussen and Kim Cattrall — will return.

A return date for season two of Tell Me a Story has not yet been announced.

Wesley is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen.