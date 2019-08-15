Paula Patton to Star in BET+ Legal Thriller (Exclusive)

BET+ continues to ramp up its roster of originals.

The forthcoming streaming service has greenlit Sacrifice, a two-hour movie starring Paul Patton that will double as a back-door pilot.

The original movie, described as a legal thriller, will star Patton (Precious) as an entertainment lawyer navigating the nefarious lives of her rich and famous clients.

Chris Stokes (You Got Served) is attached to write, exec produce and direct. Marques Houston will co-exec produce the Footage Films project, which shot in New Orleans. The movie will premiere on BET's forthcoming streaming service at a date to be determined in 2020.

"We are thrilled to have Paula and the talented ensemble cast join our first original film on BET+, as we continue to strengthen our commitment to quality storytelling while meeting our audience on all platforms,” said Connie Orlando, head of programming at BET Networks.



Erica Ash (BET's In Contempt) will play a powerful district attorney and sorority sister of Patton's Daniella Hernandez. Juan Antonio (Empire) will play Big Dom, a successful hip-hop artist and mogul who has a long history with Daniella. V. Bozeman (Empire) will portray Daniella's assistant. Altonio Jackson (Treme) is set to portray a former hacker and member of Daniella's team. Nelson Bonilla (Ozark, BET's Tales) will play Miguel, Daniella's trusted driver and fatherly figure. Michael Toland (NCIS) will portray Arnold Lang, the founding partner of Daniella's firm. James Trevena Brown is set as Joshua Lang, the son of the firm's founder and potential partner. Liliana Montenegro, Marques Houston, Josue Ramon Gutierrez round out the cast.



Sacrifice becomes the latest project earmarked for BET+, the African American-focused streamer that is set to launch in the fall. BET+, a joint venture with Viacom and Tyler Perry, will debut with a mixture of library content (Perry's House of Payne) and scripted originals. Sacrifice joins a scripted roster that includes Tracy Oliver's First Wives Club, Will Packer's Bigger, and, after its linear debut, Perry's original D.C.-set soap, The Oval.

Should the film work for BET+, the movie would serve as a pilot that would be picked up to series should all involved be happy with the final product.

Patton's credits include Hitch, Mission: Impossible and ABC's Somewhere Between. She's repped by ICM Partners, Management Production Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.