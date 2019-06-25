Paula Pell to Write, Star in Quibi Murder Mystery Series From Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers

A team of Saturday Night Live veterans are bringing some mystery to Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi video startup.

Lorne Michaels and his Broadway Video shingle is teaming with Late Night's Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker to produce Mapleworth Murders, a comedic murder mystery series written by and starring Paula Pell.

In the shortform series, which hails from Universal Television, Pell will star as Abigail Mapleworth, a mystery writer who solves homicides in the quaint small town of New Woodstream. Each episode of the crime procedural will features guest victims and suspects as it answers the larger question of why so many murders are happening in one small town.

Mapleworth Murders is the latest pickup from Quibi, which is set to launch in April 2020. Other projects in the works include Beauty from Tyra Banks and a sci-fi series starring Don Cheadle. Other bold names with projects in the works at the streamer include Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez and Lena Waithe.

Pell is writing Mapleworth Murders with 30 Rock and SNL veteran John Lutz, who will also star. Michaels and Andrew Singer will executive produce via Broadway Video, while Meyers and Shoemaker will executive produce via Sethmaker Shoemeyer. Co-executive producers on the project are Hilary Marx and Jason Carden.