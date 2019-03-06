Pauley Perrette Returning to CBS in Comedy Opposite Jaime Camil

The multicamera entry, now called 'Broke,' sees the former 'NCIS' star back at the network following claims she endured "multiple physical assaults" on the set.

Pauley Perrette is returning to CBS.

The former NCIS star is switching gears to comedy and has been tapped to star opposite Jane the Virgin favorite Jaime Camil in the network's pilot Broke.

The multicamera comedy follows what happens when an outrageously wealthy trust-fund baby (Camil) is cut off by his father, he and his wife move into her estranged sister's Reseda condo, forcing the two siblings to reconnect.

Perrette will star as Jackie, a tough and sharp-witted loving single mother who is struggling to raise her 9-year-old son. The manager of a bar, Jackie is feisty, not easily cowed, sometimes hot-headed, the kind of woman who knows her way around a tool box and an acetylene torch. She’s not thrilled when her snobby rich sister and husband suddenly show up on her doorstep, but she comes to remember how much she loves her sister and learns to appreciate them both in her life.

Will and Grace's Alex Herschlag will pen the script for Broke, which is exec produced by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Camil. The comedy hails from CBS TV Studios, Sutton Street Productions and Propagate.

Broke brings Perrette back to CBS after she spent 15 seasons starring on NCIS. Perrette left the series in 2017. Last May, the actress and fan favorite said she departed the drama starring Mark Harmon (and then-star Michael Weatherly) after suffering "multiple physical assaults." Producers CBS TV Studios noted Perrette approached them with a "workplace concern" and worked with the actress to "find a resolution." Perrette has subsequently defended former star Weatherly — who now toplines CBS drama Bull — after CBS paid out $9.5 million in a settlement with actress Eliza Dushku who accused the actor of misconduct.

Perrette is repped by SDB Partners.

