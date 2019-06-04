'PAW Patrol,' 3 More Preschool Shows Renewed at Nickelodeon (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon has greenlighted new seasons of four preschool shows: PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppie, Abby Hatcher and Butterbean's Café.

The network says the renewals are part of its new content slate and growing portfolio of programming aimed at preschoolers.

PAW Patrol has been picked up for a seventh season, Bubble Guppies for a fifth season Abby Hatcher and Butterbean’s Café for second seasons. Nickelodeon says it airs nine of the top 10 preschool shows on all of TV, with PAW Patrol at the top of that list.

In the seventh season of PAW Patrol, the heroic pack of pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker — go on new adventures after receiving new abilities when a superpower-replicating villain, the Copycat, arrives in Adventure Bay. Then, the PAW Patrol travel to Dino Land where they meet new pup and dinosaur expert, Rex. PAW Patrol features a curriculum that focuses on citizenship, social skills and problem solving. Twenty-six half-hour episodes have been ordered of the show, which is produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

Season five of Bubble Guppies (26 half-hour episodes) will introduce brand-new guppy Zooli, a spunky and smart student, animal expert and friend to the guppies' school class. Together, the guppies will dance, sing, play and learn valuable lessons as they embark on new underwater adventures. Bubble Guppies features a curriculum that infuses the core elements of kindergarten readiness, including math, literacy, the arts, science and socio-emotional development.

In the second season of Abby Hatcher, Abby and her best Fuzzly friend Bozzly lend a helping hand to some new Fuzzly pals as they explore their incredible hotel home, encounter a shuttle bus full of surprises and zoom off to new locations. Abby Hatcher features a social-emotional curriculum highlighting empathy, compassion and problem-solving skills. Twenty-six half-hour episodes have been ordered of the show, which is produced by Spin Master.

Season two of Butterbean’s Café (20 half-hour episodes) continues to follow Butterbean, her fairy friends — Dazzle, Poppy, and Jasper — and her little sister, Cricket, as they use teamwork to successfully run their neighborhood cafe and whip up healthy snacks and sweet treats for the citizens of Puddlebrook. Butterbean’s Café showcases creative cooking and features a curriculum with social-emotional lessons that highlight kindness and gratitude, and leadership skills.

Year to date, Nickelodeon says it is the No. 1 basic cable network for kids 2-5, 2-11 and 6-11.