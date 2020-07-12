This Week in TV: Peacock Launches, '30 Rock' Special, Netflix's 'Cursed'

The latest entry in the streaming wars highlights the premiere slate in the week of July 13.

The latest combatant in the streaming wars comes fully online in the week of July 13, as NBCUniversal's Peacock becomes the fourth major service to launch in the past eight months, following Apple TV+, Disney+ and HBO Max. The week also sees the one-time return of a beloved NBC comedy and a new spin on the Arthurian legend.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

After soft-launching to some Comcast Xfinity users earlier in the year, Peacock makes its national debut Wednesday. The service will eventually be the streaming home of The Office (but not until 2021), but at launch it will feature Parks and Recreation, Dick Wolf's Law & Order and Chicago franchises, 30 Rock, Battlestar Galactica and a host of others.

A handful of originals will also premiere Wednesday, including an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, British thriller The Capture and Intelligence, a comedy starring David Schwimmer. Watch a trailer for Brave New World below.

Also on streaming …

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) stars in Cursed (Friday, Netflix), a take on Arthurian legend that centers on a young woman destined to become the Lady of the Lake. A multi-generational Vietnamese American family is at the center of docuseries House of Ho (Thursday, HBO Max). Unscripted show Indian Matchmaking (Thursday, Netflix) follows a marriage broker and her clients. The third season of Absentia debuts Friday on Amazon.

On broadcast …

Special: Seven-plus years after it ended, 30 Rock will return — after a fashion — for a special at 8 p.m. Thursday that also doubles as NBC's upfront sales pitch to advertisers. Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin and other members of the cast will appear in the remotely filmed hour.

New: Comedy United We Fall (8 p.m. Wednesday, ABC) stars Christina Vidal and Will Sasso as a married couple who stand by each other even when their kids and parents don't. Killer Camp (8 p.m. Thursday, The CW) is an unscripted series that puts people in the middle of a murder mystery at a summer camp.

On cable …

New: TNT follows up The Alienist with a sequel, Angel of Darkness (9 p.m. July 19), based on Caleb Carr's novel of the same name. Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans reprise their roles as they investigate a kidnapping that leads toward murder.

Also new: Famous people help everyday folks sort out their problems in Celebrity Call Center (10 p.m. Monday, E!). Esports competition The Sims: Spark'd premieres at 11 p.m. Friday on TBS.

Returning: New seasons of Hot Ones: The Game Show (10 p.m. Tuesday, TruTV), Married at First Sight (8 p.m. Wednesday, Lifetime) and United Shades of America (10 p.m. July 19, CNN).

In case you missed it …

Docuseries Expecting Amy follows Amy Schumer through a difficult pregnancy and the birth of her son in an unvarnished, largely self-filmed style. THR critic Robyn Bahr says the three-part series is "warm, thoughtful and intimate." It's streaming on HBO Max.