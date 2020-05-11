Peacock Sets 'At-Home Variety Show' Series of Shorts

Seth MacFarlane will introduce each episode, the first of which bows May 11 on the streamer.

Peacock is getting in on the at-home fundraising action.

NBCUniversal's streaming service on Monday will launch The At-Home Variety Show, a shortform, star-studded series featuring Seth MacFarlane that will help raise funds for Feeding America, Americares and the United Way.

Set to launch May 11 at 7 p.m. ET, the 10-minute (or less) episodes will feature stars from across the NBCUniversal family, including Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, D'Arcy Carden, Elizabeth Banks, Christopher Meloni, Stephanie Beatriz, Amy Poehler and Mark Wahlberg, among several others.



"We are excited to stream The At-Home Variety Show on Peacock," said Bill McGoldrick, president of originals at Peacock. "Peacock's launch coincides with a moment in our history when connection, community and content are more important than ever. We want to deliver fun and timely content in a way that only Peacock can, by bringing together entertainment, news and sports to support these great charities."



The series, new episodes of which will stream weekdays for four weeks, will be available on Peacock (currently an option for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the U.S.). Episodes will also stream on Peacock's YouTube and Facebook pages.

With the episodes, Peacock will donate to three nonprofits.

This is the first project that MacFarlane will be involved with since signing a $200 million overall deal with NBCUniversal back in January.