Peacock Sets National Launch Slate

The NBCUniversal streaming platform will feature originals including 'Brave New World' and a 'Psych' movie when it goes wide on July 15.

NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock has unveiled the initial lineup of original series for its national launch date on July 15.

The service, which soft-launched a month ago to some Comcast Xfinity customers, will feature nine original programs on launch day — eight series and a feature-length movie based on USA Network's Psych. The series are a mix of scripted, unscripted and kids' shows, headlined by an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's classic novel Brave New World.

"Our variety of Peacock originals at launch demonstrates how we deliver timely and timeless content — no matter the genre or format,” said Bill McGoldrick, president original content at Peacock. “We’re proud to establish our voice and are excited to build on our strategy to attract a wide audience to Peacock."

Peacock is following the rollout plan of fellow streaming newcomers Disney+ and HBO Max by offering a handful of originals at launch to go alongside an extensive library of programming from across NBCUniversal's portfolio. Among the library series available at launch are Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, Cheers, Frasier, Battlestar Galactica, Friday Night Lights and Law & Order: SVU.

The service will come in three tiers: A free, ad-supported version will include about 7,500 hours of content, including live and on-demand programming. Peacock Premium offers double the amount of content, including next-day streaming of current NBC network series and access to additional NBC Sports programming, for $5 per month, also with ads. An ad-free version of the service will cost $10 monthly.

Peacock's debut slate of originals is below.

SCRIPTED SERIES

Brave New World | Originally developed at USA Network, the series is based on Huxley's 1932 novel about a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay and Alden Ehrenreich star in the series from Universal Content Productions and Amblin Television. Showrunner David Wiener executive produces with Grant Morrison, Amblin's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank and director Owen Harris.

The Capture | A thriller centered on soldier Shaun Emery (Callum Turner), whose conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence. He returns to life as a free man with his young daughter, but when damning CCTV footage from a night out in London comes to light, Shaun’s life takes a shocking turn and he must soon fight for his freedom once again. From Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios. Ben Chanan created the series and exec produces with David Heyman, Rosie Alison, Tom Winchester, Tom Coan and Ben Irving.

Intelligence | Friends star David Schwimmer toplines this comedy as a pompous U.S. intelligence agent who joins the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters — the geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6. Creator Nick Mohammed also stars; he executive produces with Nerys Evans, Schwimmer and Morwenna Gordon. Tom Hodges is a co-EP.

FEATURE FILM

Pysch 2: Lassie Come Home | The second feature to follow on USA's long-running comedic detective show finds Santa Barbara police chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) ambushed on the job and left for dead. When he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic, Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) return to Santa Barbara and have to navigate the personal, the professional and possibly the supernatural to get to the bottom of things. Series creator Steve Franks directed and wrote the film with Andy Berman and Roday. Franks, Hill, Roday and Chris Henze are EPs.

SPORTS

In Deep With Ryan Lochte | Following a scandal at the 2016 Olympics, the 35-year-old Lochte, now a married father of two, hopes to get one more chance at making the U.S. swim team and proving he's not the same person he was four years ago. Produced by Peacock and NBC Sports Films.

Lost Speedways | Created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., the docuseries explores great race tracks of the past. Along with co-host Matthew Dillner, Earnhardt will tell the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned or overtaken by nature. Produced by Peacock and Dirty Mo Media, with support from NBC Sports.

KIDS

Curious George | The long-running animated preschool series featuring the beloved and mischievous monkey lands at Peacock after more than a decade on PBS Kids. Universal 1440 Entertainment, the original content production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, produces.

Dreamworks Cleopatra in Space | Based on a graphic novel series by Mike Maihack, the animated show follows a teenage Cleo (Lilimar Hernandez) as she's transported 30,000 years into the future, to an Egyptian-themed planet ruled by talking cats, and discovers she is the prophesied savior of the future world. Doug Langdale and Scott Kreamer exec produce.

Dreamworks Where's Waldo? | The former Universal Kids series moves to Peacock, where it continues to follow the international travel adventures of Waldo, Wenda, Wizard Whitebeard and their rival Odlulu. F.M. DeMarco and John Tellegen exec produce.