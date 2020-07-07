Peacock Snags 'Sacred Lies' From Facebook Watch (Exclusive)

Two seasons of the anthology series will be available when the NBCUniversal streaming platform launches July 15.

Peacock is bolstering its content library ahead of its July 15 launch, adding both seasons of anthology series Sacred Lies from Blumhouse Television.

The series, created by Raelle Tucker (True Blood, Jessica Jones), originally aired on Facebook Watch. That platform has scaled back on scripted programming in favor of more unscripted projects. The NBCUnviersal streaming platform's deal for Sacred Lies also includes an option to become the sole home of the series for a potential third season.

"We've truly enjoyed working with Raelle, and were always impressed by her steady hand over the series," said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents of Blumhouse TV. "She is a brilliant and unique storyteller, with a wealth of ideas, some of which we're exploring even now. We're thrilled the show will reach a whole new audience."

Season two (formally titled Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones) premiered in February. Based on the folktale "The Singing Bone" and real-life murder cases, it centers on a young woman (Jordan Alexander) who searches for her family after being abandoned as a child. The search leads her to her father, an inmate who may be guilty of more than just the crimes for which he's imprisoned, and a telemarketer/armchair detective with an obsessive hobby of searching for unidentified murder victims.

The cast for season two also includes Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten, Kimiko Glenn, Kristin Bauer, Emily Alyn Lind and Odiseas Georgiadis.

The first season drew inspiration from the Brothers Grimm story "The Handless Maiden" and Stephanie Oakes' novel The Sacred Lies of Minnow Bly, following a handless teen who escapes from a cult and finds herself in juvenile detention.

Tucker executive produces with Scott Winant (Fargo), Jason Blum, Gold and Wiseman.

Peacock will launch nationally on July 15 with nine original shows, including scripted series Brave New World (based on Aldous Huxley's classic novel), Intelligence starring David Schwimmer and thriller The Capture, along with a Psych feature film. The service will become the exclusive streaming home of The Office and Parks and Recreation and will feature six shows from mega-producer Dick Wolf at launch. Peacock has also struck licensing deals with ViacomCBS for a number of shows and has non-exclusive deals for a host of NBCUniversal series (including 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live and Brooklyn Nine-Nine) that will become exclusive when current deals with competitors expire.