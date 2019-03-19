'Penny Dreadful': All the Details (So Far) on Showtime's 'City of Angels' Revival

The Hollywood Reporter tracks all there is to know about the L.A.-set second iteration of the series.

Penny Dreadful is back from the dead.

Some three years after the series came to a rather surprising end in 2016, a new version of the series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, is set to start production in 2019. Rather than continue the story, however, the new version will be set in a different time and place and feature a new cast. Showtime and creator John Logan describe it as a "spiritual descendant" of the original.

City of Angels, as its title implies, will be set in Los Angeles; the first run of Penny Dreadful took place in Victorian-era London. Like its predecessor, though, the new series will feature conflicts between the forces of good and evil involving both human and supernatural characters.

Logan and Michael Aguilar (Kidding) are executive producing the revival along with Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions. Paco Cabezas, who directed multiple episodes of Penny Dreadful's first iteration, is on board to do the same for City of Angels.

The Hollywood Reporter is tracking developments on the series and will update this story as news warrants. Bookmark the page for all the latest developments.

The Story

City of Angels begins in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension. It will explore pre-World War II Los Angeles, from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

"In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same," Logan said. "There are no easy answers. There are only powerful questions and arresting moral challenges. As always in the world of Penny Dreadful, there are no heroes or villains in this world, only protagonists and antagonists; complicated and conflicted characters living on the fulcrum of moral choice."

The story will involve a young LAPD detective and his family, his veteran partner and a shape-shifting demon.

The Characters

Tiago Vega, played by Daniel Zovatto (Here and Now), is a young detective at the LAPD who investigates a grisly murder. The case will eventually sweep him into an epic story that reflects the rich history of the city.

Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) is Tago's partner. A veteran of the department, Lewis is wise to the ways of the world and ruthless in pursuit of his goals.

Magda, played by Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), is a demon who can take on the appearance of anyone she chooses and will appear in the guise of several people during the course of the story.

Mateo and Josefina Vega (Johnathan Nieves and Jessica Garza) are Tiago's younger siblings. Mateo is goodhearted but vulnerable to his emotions and influences around him, while Josefina plays the part of the overlooked youngest sister but has a powerful spirit waiting to be unleashed.

Maria, played by Adriana Barraza (Babel), is the matriarch of the Vega family. She'll go to any lengths to protect her children from the dangerous world of 1938 social politics, as well as the supernatural forces invading their lives.

Dr. Peter Craft is played by Rory Kinnear, who also starred in the first Penny Dreadful (as a different character). Logan, who calls Kinnear "one of my favorite actors on the planet," wrote the part with him in mind. Dr. Craft is the leader of the German-American Bund, an organization dedicated to keeping the United States isolated from the growing threat of war in Europe.