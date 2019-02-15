Showtime's 'Penny Dreadful' Revival Casts Two Regulars

Showtime's Penny Dreadful revival is starting to fill out its cast.

The new iteration of the series, subtitled City of Angels and described as a "spiritual descendant" of the original, added Johnathan Nieves and Jessica Garza as series regulars. The show is set in Los Angeles circa 1938 and centers on an LAPD detective, Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), investigating a grisly murder that becomes an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles.

Nieves (New Amsterdam, Better Call Saul) will play Mateo Vega, Tiago's volatile younger brother. Though essentially goodhearted, he lacks the clear strength and ambition of Tiago and is vulnerable to both his own capricious emotions and influences around him. Nieves is repped by Gray Talent Group and attorneys Stewart Brookman and Katherine McClure.

Garza (USA's The Purge, Six) plays Josefina, the youngest of the Vega family. She plays the part of the quiet and overlooked younger sister but possesses a powerful spirit waiting to be unleashed. Garza is repped by Artists First, Abrams Artists Agency and Jackoway Austen.

The first Penny Dreadful, set in Victorian-era London, came to a somewhat surprising end after three seasons. Creator John Logan is returning for City of Angels, working alongside Michael Aguilar (Kidding). The series will delve into pre-World War II Los Angeles from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. City of Angels explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period, creating new occult myths and moral dilemmas within a genuine historical backdrop.

"Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will have a social consciousness and historical awareness that we chose not to explore in the Penny Dreadful London storylines," Logan said in announcing the new show. "We will now be grappling with specific historical and real-world political, religious, social and racial issues. In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same."

An episode count and premiere date for the show haven't been determined yet.