'Penny Dreadful' Star Joins 'City of Angels' Revival

Penny Dreadful star Rory Kinnear is returning to the fold for Showtime's new version of the series.

Kinnear has joined the cast of the premium cable outlet's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, playing a different character than the one he did in the first series. He'll star alongside Daniel Zovatto, Natalie Dormer and Nathan Lane.

"It's no secret that Rory is one of my favorite actors on the planet, and working with him in the original series was inspiring," said Penny Dreadful creator John Logan. "So much so that I wrote this part for him, and I'm thrilled he'll be joining us in the City of Angels."

The new series, from Logan and Michael Aguilar (Kidding), is set in 1938 Los Angeles and is described as a "spiritual descendant" of the first, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. It centers on an LAPD detective (Zovatto) who investigates a grisly murder and is swept up in an epic story reflecting the rich history of Los Angeles, from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Kinnear will play Dr. Peter Craft, a pediatrician and the leader of the German-American Bund, an organization he hopes will keep the United States isolated from the growing threat of war in Europe.

In the original Penny Dreadful, Kinnear played John Clare, aka The Creature, the immortal creation of Dr. Frankenstein. He'll next be seen in the BBC/HBO series Years and Years.