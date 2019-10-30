'Pennyworth' Renewed for Season 2 at Epix

The drama about the early days of Batman's butler is one of many DC Comics series on TV.

Alfred, fetch us a second season of Pennyworth.

Premium cable network Epix has renewed its drama about the early days of Batman's butler for a second season. The series, from Warner Bros. TV and DC Entertainment, will return for a second round of 10 episodes in 2020. Production on season two will begin in January at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K.

"Pennyworth has been a big hit for us, embraced by critics and fans alike," said Epix president Michael Wright. "It was the highest-performing original series ever to premiere on Epix, more than doubling the viewership of the shows that came before it. Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and WBTV have delivered a brilliant, must watch series. We can’t wait to work with this phenomenal cast and creative team on another exciting season.”

The series, based on DC characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, hails from former Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller and exec producer-director Danny Cannon and Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The series stars Jack Bannon as the young Alfred, who, in Pennyworth, is a former British SAS soldier who goes to work for a young billionaire named Thomas Wayne (played by Ben Aldridge), who has not yet become Bruce Wayne's father, in 1960s London.

The renewal arrives a month after Pennyworth — which originally was picked up straight to series — wrapped its first season on Epix.



Pennyworth is part of a scripted lineup at the MGM-owned premium cable network that also includes Godfather of Harlem, Perpetual Grace LTD, Deep State and Belgravia.