'Perfect Harmony,' 'Lincoln Rhyme' Canceled at NBC

NBC has canceled a pair of first-year shows: Comedy Perfect Harmony and drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector won't return in the 2020-21 season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

The two shows are the first from NBC's 2019-20 rookie class to learn official word on their fate. The network has yet to announce a full schedule for 2020-21 as production is still largely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and has not announced decisions on most of its first-year series.

NBC declined comment.

Perfect Harmony cast member Tymberlee Hill shared on Instagram that the show, which ended its 13-episode run in January, wouldn't return. "There will be no Season 2," she wrote. "But this is the most talented and diverse group of people I have ever worked with in front of and behind the camera & I had the time of my life with You, my #PerfectHarmony family."

The comedy stars Bradley Whitford as a recently widowed former music professor who ends up directing a small-town church choir leader in Kentucky. The cast also includes Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji and Spencer Allport. Lesley Lake Webster created the show, which is produced from 20th Century Fox TV and Universal TV.

Lincoln Rhyme, based on novels by Jeffrey Deaver and the 1999 Denzel Washington-Angelina Jolie movie, stars Russell Hornsby as the title character, a quadriplegic forensic expert who works with a young NYPD officer (Arielle Kebbel) to pursue a serial killer. VJ Boyd, Mark Bianculli, Barry O'Brien, Seth Gordon, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan and Steve Shill executive produce the show, from Universal TV in association with Sony Pictures TV and Keshet Studios.

Lincoln Rhyme, ran from January to March, averaged 5.57 million viewers and a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, including a week of delayed viewing. Perfect Harmony drew 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 in the key ad demographic.

NBC has yet to announce decisions on fellow first-year shows Bluff City Law (which wasn't extended beyond its initial 10 episodes), Council of Dads, Indebted, Sunnyside (which moved to digital platforms after four episodes) and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.