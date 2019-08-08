'Perpetual Grace Ltd.' Producers Sign First-Look TV Deal at MGM

Escape Artists, which produces the Epix series and the 'Equalizer' films, will develop series projects for the studio.

Escape Artists, the company behind Epix series Perpetual Grace Ltd. and the Equalizer films, has signed a first-look deal with MGM Television.

Under the deal, the company founded by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and David Bloomfield will develop series projects across a variety of genres for MGM (which owns premium outlet Epix). Escape Artists' head of TV, Taylor Latham, and her team will work with the studio on development.

"We have had the great pleasure of working with Escape Artists on several projects, including the Epix original series Perpetual Grace Ltd., and have witnessed their passion and commitment to produce high quality projects," said MGM Television chairman Mark Burnett and president TV production and development Steve Stark. "From concept through delivery, they are consummate professionals, and we look forward to working with their very impressive team."

Added Blumenthal, "We could not be more excited about our partnership with MGM. Escape Artists' mandate has always been to find unique stories and captivating characters, and then attract the right talent to create great content. The television format gives us a runway to explore stories and characters with added depth, and the MGM team and their high creative standards and experience are a perfect fit."

Along with the MGM-produced Perpetual Grace Ltd., Escape Artists' roster of TV projects includes Savant, the M. Night Shyamalan-produced drama set to premiere on Apple TV+. The company's film lineup includes the Equalizer franchise, The Upside, Southpaw and the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven.

MGM's scripted TV slate includes The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo, Vikings, Get Shorty and Condor. The studio also produces unscripted stalwarts Survivor, The Voice and Shark Tank, among others, that were part of Burnett's company prior to his joining MGM.