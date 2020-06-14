This Week in TV: 'Perry Mason,' 'Love, Victor,' 'Yellowstone'

Season two of 'The Politician' and a 'One Day at a Time' animated special also premiere in the week of June 15.

The week of June 15 brings a slew of season premieres and a highly promoted limited series based on a very recognizable character. And that's just in one hour on Father's Day. The week also brings a number of streaming debuts, an animated One Day at a Time special and a series based on the ground-breaking Love, Simon.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

One of the more recognizable names in American fiction gets a new life when HBO debuts a Perry Mason limited series at 9 p.m. June 21, part of a big wave of premieres on Father's Day. But the Mason of this show is not the crusading defense lawyer made famous on TV by Raymond Burr in the 1950s and '60s.

Matthew Rhys plays the title character, who in the HBO version is a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1932 Los Angeles. He's asked to investigate a kidnapping case that threatens to fracture the city. Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow also star.

Also on cable …

Returning: The 9 p.m. hour on Father's Day is a crowded one, with three shows all making season premieres at that time: Yellowstone (Paramount Network), The Chi (Showtime) and NOS4A2 (AMC).

New: TBS launches a remote comedy competition called Tournament of Laughs at 10 p.m. June 21, with Jason Sudeikis hosting and a host of comics performing self-filmed material.

Specials: One Day at a Time switches to animation for one night (9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pop), featuring guests Melissa Fumero, Gloria Estefan and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Sherman's Showcase offers a Black History Month Spectacular (10 p.m. Friday, AMC, with a replay at 11 on IFC). The annual ESPY Awards go remote at 9 p.m. June 21.

On streaming …

New: A continuation of the 2018 film Love, Simon, Love, Victor follows a new student at Creekwood High, Victor (Michael Cimino) who is coming to terms with his sexuality. The series hails from the movie's screenwriters, Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker (This Is Us), and "shares many of the strengths, and unfortunately even more of the timidity" of its predecessor, writes THR critic Inkoo Kang. The series, initially intended for Disney+, premieres Wednesday on Hulu.

Also new: Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi uses food as a lens to examine immigration, the legacy of slavery and other issues in Taste the Nation (Thursday, Hulu); Karma (Thursday, HBO Max) is like a teen version of Survivor, but with the laws of karma guiding players; Netflix turns the kids' game Floor Is Lava into a Wipeout-esque game show (Friday).

Returning: Season two of The Politician takes up where the first run ended, with the now college-age Payton (Ben Platt) running for a state Senate seat in New York against a long-time incumbent (Judith Light). Bette Midler joins the cast full-time, and Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch and Lucy Boynton all reprise their roles.

Also returning: New installments of Mr. Iglesias (Wednesday) and the docuseries Babies (Friday), both on Netflix.

On broadcast …

Special: ABC celebrates Father's Day with a variety special, John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day (8 p.m. June 21). The hour-long special features his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their kids, along with appearances by Anthony Anderson, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Shaquille O'Neal, Patton Oswalt and Stevie Wonder, among others.

More specials: ABC re-airs John Ridley's documentary Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (8 p.m. Tuesday); Harry Connick Jr. hosts United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes (8 p.m. June 21, CBS).

Finales: The season ends for Roswell, New Mexico (9 p.m. Monday, The CW) and Songland (10 p.m. Monday, NBC).

In case you missed it …

It's not a comedy special, per se, and it's not on his usual home at Netflix, but 8:46 — Dave Chappelle's 27-minute monologue about the death of George Floyd — is "fascinating," as THR critic Daniel Fienberg put it, both formally and for its content. It's available on YouTube.