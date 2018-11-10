'SNL': Congressman-Elect Dan Crenshaw Accepts Pete Davidson's Apology for Controversial Joke

During his visit to "Weekend Update," the American Navy veteran also played an Ariana Grande ringtone and mocked a photo of the 'SNL' castmember.

Dan Crenshaw made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 10 to accept an apology from Pete Davidson after the cast member made a controversial joke about the congressman-elect the previous week.

"For one day, Republicans and Democrats agreed on one thing: I'm a dick," Davidson said during his apology on "Weekend Update," the same segment where he initially mocked Crenshaw.

Once Crenshaw arrived at the desk, he said, "Apology accepted." However, once his phone started ringing, his ringtone was a new song from Davidson's ex, Ariana Grande, called "Breathin."

"I'm just going to let it keep ringing," he said. He then looked at Davidson, "Oh, do you know her?"

The anchors and Davidson then agreed that it was only fair to let Crenshaw mock a photo of Davidson, given that Davidson had done so to Crenshaw the previous week. "This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad is a person," Crenshaw said. "He looks like Martin Short in The Santa Clause 3," he added.

Crenshaw, a Navy veteran, ended the segment by encouraging Americans to commemorate Veterans' Day the following Monday by telling a veteran "Never forget."

"You are implying that as an American, you are with them," Crenshaw explained. "Connected together as grateful fellow Americans." Crenshaw and Davidson then said "Never forget" to one another.