Pete Davidson Tackles Michael Jackson, R. Kelly Allegations on 'SNL': "Talented People Are Sick"

The 'SNL' cast member elicited gasps and boos with a few jokes, and proposed a rule for how to deal with musicians who have misconduct allegations against them.

Pete Davidson elicited some boos and gasps from the Saturday Night Live audience on the Idris Elba guest-hosted episode, when he devoted a "Weekend Update" segment to musicians recently accused of sexual misconduct, R. Kelly and Michael Jackson.

"Before I go anywhere [with this], R. Kelly is a monster. But if you support the Catholic Church, isn't that not much better?" Davidson asked, as some audience members booed.

The SNL cast member then argued that people are only upset about the latest allegations against Jackson and Kelly -- allegations of child sex abuse resurfaced with regard to the former with the recent release of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, while Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly resurfaced abuse and misconduct claims against Kelly -- because they are good musicians. "If I found out Macklemore did some stuff, I'd be happy to free up some space on my iPhone," he joked.

Davidson then continued, "Once we do some research, we're not going to have anyone left. Because all talented people are sick."

He proposed a rule: Every time a person consumes the work of an individual who is alleged to have committed misconduct, that person should donate one dollar to sex-abuse victims. "The rule should be that you can appreciate their work, but only if you acknowledge [they did some bad stuff]," he explained. He then joked that he had already donated $145 for having replayed "Ignition" that many times.

Davidson's segment came after "Weekend Update" host Michael Che elicited gasps with his own Michael Jackson joke: "They said HBO's doc did more damage to Michael Jackson than his last Doc, Dr. [Conrad Robert] Murray," he said. Responding to the audience, he said, "Okay, but whose side did you take?"