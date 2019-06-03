Peter Berg's Film 44 Developing Pulitzer Winner 'Amity & Prosperity' as Limited Series

The book explores the effects of fracking on a small town in Pennsylvania through the eyes of one of its residents.

Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo's Film 44 is adapting the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Amity & Prosperity as a limited series.

The nonfiction book by Eliza Griswold looks at the effects of fracking — a method of extracting natural gas from underground — on a small town in Pennsylvania through the eyes of resident Stacey Haney, who helped bring national attention to what fracking did to her hometown of Amity, Pa.

Kristina Lauren Anderson (The Alienist) will write the script. No outlet is attached yet.

Haney, a lifelong resident of Amity, initially saw the fracking boom in and around the town like many of her neighbors, as a potential windfall. Soon trucks were rolling down the road near her home and a fenced-off drilling site went up on adjacent land. Her annoyance at those things quickly gave way to concern and fear as domestic animals and pets began dying and mysterious illnesses strike her family, despite the companies' insistence that nothing is wrong.

Haney and other concerned neighbors eventually took the companies to court in an effort to expose what was going on — and with considerable opposition from others in the community.

Berg and Lombardo will executive produce the limited series along with David Thwaites and Joan Boorstein.

In addition to The Alienist, where she was a consulting producer, Anderson has written the script for Mandeville Films' Swan Lake adaptation; is adapting Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist for TriStar; and is working on an Amazon series based on the novel The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin for Fox 21.