'Loudermilk' Renewed for Season 2 at Audience Network

The 10-episode comedy is co-created by Peter Farrelly and 'The Colbert Report's' Bobby Mort.

Peter Farrelly's Loudermilk is coming back for more.

The half-hour scripted comedy created by the Dumb and Dumber and Something About Mary alum, along with The Colbert Report's Bobby Mort, has been renewed for a second season by AT&T Audience Network. The former DirecTV has picked up another 10 episodes with the co-showrunners. Production is scheduled to begin July in Vancouver and the premiere is slated for the fall.

“I can’t wait to get the band back together to show the world just how much fun sobriety can be,” said Farrelly in a statement on Thursday. “I'm really looking forward to making Sam's bad attitude about everything even worse — but in a good way,” added Mort.

Loudermilk centers on Sam Loudermilk (Ron Livingston), who is a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude about everything. He is unapologetically uncensored and manages to piss off everyone in his life. Although he has his drinking under control, Loudermilk discovers that when your life is a complete mess, getting clean is the easy part. The Hollywood Reporter called the first season a "surprise gem" from network.

Will Sasso (Happy Gilmore), Laura Mennell (Watchmen) and Anja Savcic (I Love You, Beth Cooper) round out the cast and will also be returning.

The second season of Loudermilk is being produced by Big Branch Productions. Farrelly, Mort, Mark Burg and Big Branch Productions’ Bart Peters are exec producing. Farrelly will also direct select episodes.

For AT&T, Loudermilk joins a scripted comedy roster that includes Greg Poehler's You, Me, Her, along with a slate of originals such as Ice, Hit the Road, Condor and Mr. Mercedes, among others. MMA drama Kingdom recently wrapped its run with its third season.

Loudermilk season one episodes are available on AT&T Audience Network.