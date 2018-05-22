Peter Lenkov Renews Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios

The showrunner is behind network reboots 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'MacGyver' and now 'Magnum P.I.,' joining 'Salvation.'

Peter Lenkov is staying put at CBS Television Studios.

The showrunner behind CBS' Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver has inked a new overall deal to remain with the studio behind both procedurals. The deal will see Lenkov, who just had his reboot of Magnum P.I., starring Jay Hernandez, picked up to series, continue to serve as showrunner behind all three dramas, as well as create and develop new projects for the studio.

CBS Television Studios produces Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver, both of which were recently renewed for their ninth and third seasons, respectively, during the 201819 broadcast cycle. All told, Lenkov has four shows on CBS, including his one non-reboot Salvation.

While Hawaii Five-0 has lost some of its luster over the years (as well as weathering controversial cast departures), the procedural remains a valuable piece of CBS' Friday lineup, where Lenkov's MacGyver reboot serves as a lead-in. The series has strong international deals as well as a lucrative off-network syndication deal.

Lenkov's decision to remain at longtime home CBS Television Studios comes as other showrunners have begun to survey their options after Netflix recently poached prolific producers Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal) and Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Crime Story) with nine-figure overall deals.

Lenkov is repped by CAA and Del Shaw.

Lenkov joins a roster of producers at CBS Television Studios that also includes Jerry Bruckheimer, Alex Kurtzman, Aline Brosh McKenna and Robert and Michelle King. The deal comes after veteran producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum exited their CBS TV Studios deal for Lionsgate Television.