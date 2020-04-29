Phil Keoghan, James Corden Unscripted Series Set for CBS Summer

The two shows are the only originals on the network's summer schedule, as 'The Amazing Race' is being held for later in the year.

CBS has added two unscripted series to its summer schedule — and removed the previously announced Amazing Race from the slate in order to have it on hand later in the year.

The new series are the James Corden-produced Game On, which debuts May 20, and Tough as Nails, hosted and executive produced by The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, premiering July 8. The 32nd running of The Amazing Race, previously scheduled for May 20, will debut at a later date. CBS will also be without summer staple Big Brother and the second season of Love Island, both of which are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS is holding The Amazing Race as a hedge against a possible dearth of new content later in the year. The Amazing Race has also show value as a utility player that can plug into most any time period on the network's schedule.

"These are two timely and entertaining series for summer,” said Noriko Kelley, executive vp program planning and scheduling at CBS. "Game On is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and Tough as Nails celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition."

Game On is based on a British show called A League of Their Own, which Corden hosted. With this version hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, the show will pit teams led by tennis legend Venus Williams and recently unretired NFL star Rob Gronkowski in a series of over-the-top physical competitions and trivia battles. Players will include a rotating group of celebrities, comedians and athletes. Comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel will be regular panelists.

Tough as Nails celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty in order to keep their country running. Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

Game On comes from Eye Productions Inc., Fulwell 73 and CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company. Fulwell 73's Corden, Ben Winston and Emma Conway executive produce with CPL's David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux. Gronwkowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Henry Penzi and Williams are also EPs.

Tough as Nails is produced by Raquel Productions in association with Tough House Productions. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone executive produce.