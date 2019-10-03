Phil Keoghan Launches Second CBS Reality Competition Show

CBS is expanding its relationship with Phil Keoghan.

The network has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for Tough as Nails, a reality competition series created and hosted by The Amazing Race favorite.

"Tough as Nails was inspired by my proud working-class family of farmers, goldminers, builders and coalminers,” said Keoghan, who will exec produce alongside his wife/producing partner Louise Keoghan. “I was lucky enough to spend my school holidays working alongside my grandfather, an A-grade mechanic, World War II aero mechanic, gunsmith and inventor. I’m excited to celebrate the skills of those who sweat on factory floors instead of gym floors, and those who wear work boots instead of workout shoes.”

Here's how CBS describes the series: Tough as Nails is about competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. They will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the winner is named. The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes, and will celebrate Americans who roll up their sleeves 24/7 and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.

Tough as Nails expands CBS' relationship with Keoghan, who hosts and exec produces the network's veteran reality competition series The Amazing Race. The latter has been renewed for an impressive 32nd season at the network.

Tough as Nails joins a CBS unscripted roster that also features Survivor, Amazing Race, Big Brother and Love Island. The network recently launched and canceled Million Dollar Mile and has yet to make a decision on the future of The World's Best.

A premiere date for Tough as Nails has not yet been determined.