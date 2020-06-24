Phil Lord, Chris Miller Land Murder-Mystery Comedy at Apple

The tech giant has given a straight-to-series order for the project, titled 'The Afterparty.'

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are getting into business with Apple.

The duo have scored a straight-to-series order for a comedy called The Afterparty, with Miller serving as creator and showrunner and both executive producing via their Lord Miller shingle. The show comes from TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller have an overall deal.

The Afterparty is a murder-mystery comedy set at an after party for a high school reunion. Each of its eight episodes will tell the story of the same night from a different character's perspective, with a unique visual format and film genre to match the character's personality.

The project is the second streaming series for Lord and Miller, who won an Oscar in 2019 for producing Into the Spider-Verse. They're also executive producers of Netflix's adult animated comedy Hoops, which is due to premiere later in the summer.

Their TV credits include The Last Man on Earth, Son of Zorn, Making History and Bless the Harts, all at Fox, and Cartoon Network's Unkitty, based on the character from The Lego Movie, which they wrote and directed. On the feature side, Lord and Miller are set to direct astronaut thriller Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, for MGM.

The Afterparty will join a slate of comedies at Apple TV+ that also includes Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Dickinson, Trying, animated series Central Park and the forthcoming Ted Lasso.

Lord Miller is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.