Phoebe Waller-Bridge Comedy 'Run' Lands HBO Pilot Order

The 'Fleabag' creator will also have a recurring role in the co-production with Entertainment One.

HBO is going into business with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Two months after being taken out into the marketplace, the premium cable network has handed out a pilot order to comedic thriller Run.

Packaged by Entertainment One, Run is a romantic comedic thriller about ex-lovers who made a pact 15 years ago that if they ever needed to escape life, they could send each other a simple text message — "RUN" — and impulsively disappear together. Run is their story.

DryWrite co-founder and co-artistic director Vicky Jones will pen the script and exec produce alongside Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Waller-Bridge, with the latter set to recur as Flick. Wigwam Films' Emily Leo will also exec produce the potential series, which is now a co-production between HBO and independent production company Entertainment One. eOne's Carolyn Newman and Polly Williams will oversee for the Mark Gordon-led company.

Run comes as Waller-Bridge is fresh off rave reviews for BBC America's Killing Eve, which she created, writes and showruns. The series, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, was renewed for a second season ahead of its debut. She also has another season of Amazon import Fleabag in the works. She next stars in Solo: A Star Wars Story. She's repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham as well as Independent Talent Group and Hatton McEwan Penford in the U.K.

Jones is currently the playwright in residence at London's National Theatre. She directed the original stage production and revival of Fleabag, starring Waller Bridge. She has also worked on Killing Eve, Fleabag and Crashing. She is repped by UTA and the U.K.'s United Agents.

At HBO, Run joins a pilot roster that also includes Damon Lindelof's Watchmen; Kathryn Hahn starrer Mrs. Fletcher; and Euphoria.

Run marks HBO's latest collaboration with eOne, following Amy Adams starrer Sharp Objects.