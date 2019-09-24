Phoebe Waller-Bridge Signs Overall Deal With Amazon

The 'Fleabag' creator and star, fresh off multiple Emmy wins, will develop new projects for the streamer.

Amazon is making a big commitment to multiple Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The Fleabag creator and star has signed a big overall deal with the tech giant's Amazon Studios. As part of the pact, Waller-Bridge will develop new projects to premiere on Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform.

"I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon," said Waller-Bridge. "Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!"

The deal comes two days after Fleabag and Waller-Bridge were big winners at the Emmy Awards. The series won the award for best comedy, and Waller-Bridge took home individual trophies for acting and writing. Harry Bradbeer also won for directing; season two of the show nabbed six Emmys in total, including two Creative Arts awards.

"We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. "As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing. Fleabag has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience."

Waller-Bridge also created and executive produces BBC America's Killing Eve and executive produces HBO's upcoming comedic thriller Run, starring Merritt Wever. She also did a rewrite of the script for the forthcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die at the behest of star Daniel Craig.

Waller-Bridge is repped by UTA, Hatton McEwan Penford, Independent Talent and Ziffren Law.