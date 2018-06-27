Piper Perabo to Star Opposite Idris Elba in Netflix Comedy Series

Piper Perabo is the latest actress to move to Netflix.

The Notorious and Covert Affairs grad has been tapped as the female lead in Turn Up Charlie, the streaming giant's Idris Elba scripted comedy series.

The original comedy was created by and will star the Luther Emmy nominee as Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter. Additional casting was not announced.

Perabo will play Sara, a superstar DJ, feminist icon and vivacious trendsetter who has chosen to abandon the chaotic and exciting life she lived in America, to put roots down in London in an attempt to give her badly behaved daughter more stability and normality.

JJ Field (Turn, The Romanoffs) will play Hollywood actor David, who is adored by both fans and friends. A North London boy done good, David is ambitious and hardworking, but his return to his hometown brings new opportunities and uncertainties in equal measure.

Newcomer Frankie Hervey is set as the spoiled and savvy Gabrielle, who is wise beyond her years. Neglected by her career-driven parents, Gabrielle pushes the boundaries — and the sanity of her nannies — to the extreme, in order to get her mum and dad's attention. Her spiky retorts, mischievous adventures and epic tantrums hide a lonely young girl with a distorted view of reality.

Laura Neal, Femi Oyeniran and Victoria Asare-Archer will pen the script. Elba, Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero (Community) will exec produce. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito will co-exec produce. Georgia Lester (Hollyoaks) will also write and serve as the supervising producer. Shapeero and Matt Lipsey will direct. Gill Isles is set as a producer on the comedy, which is a co-production between Reich's London-based Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba's Green Door Pictures. Production begins in May in the U.K. A premiere date has not yet been determined.

Elba started his career as a DJ in East London clubs before breaking out on the stage, television and in feature films. He returned to the DJ booth last year with sets in London and performances at New York's legendary Output venue. He was a resident DJ at Hi Ibiza during the summer, when he performed with the Mambo Brothers and Bob Sinclar, among others.

