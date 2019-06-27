Plan B Exec Sarah Esberg to Head Drew Goddard's 20th TV Company

She'll assume the role of president of the newly formed Goddard Textiles, which is based at the Disney-owned studio.

Drew Goddard has made a key hire for his production company at Disney's 20th Century Fox TV.

The Good Place and Daredevil executive producer has named Sarah Esberg as president of Goddard Textiles, the newly formed shingle that will based at the studio where he signed a rich overall deal in March. Esberg joins Goddard after many years as a producer and executive at Brad Pitt's Plan B.

"We've admired Sarah Esberg’s work for years," said Jonnie Davis, president creative affairs at 20th Century Fox TV. "She's a brilliant executive with impeccable taste and creative instinct, who is relentless in her pursuit of developing distinct and thought-provoking projects, and who has an incredible ability to unearth fascinating source material. We're thrilled to have her heading Drew Goddard’s new production company at TCFTV under the Disney Television Studios umbrella."

Added Goddard, "Sarah’s love for artists and their work embodies the spirit of Goddard Textiles. Our mission is to nurture, protect, and celebrate the talent who inspire us on a daily basis, and Sarah’s track record in that regard is unparalleled. I am beyond grateful to have her at the helm of our television production and industrial-grade fabric company."

Esberg serve as an executive producer on Plan B's series Sweetbitter (Starz), The OA (Netflix) and Resurrection (ABC). She also worked on the HBO/Sky limited series The Third Day, due in 2020, and Amazon's adaptation of Colson Whitehead's novel The Underground Railroad from Barry Jenkins.

"The prospect of joining Drew, whose work I have loved and admired for years, at a studio where the possibilities are endless, could not be a more exciting and gratifying opportunity," said Esberg. "I’m truly looking forward to my next chapter at Goddard Textiles, to developing thrilling and moving stories, and to working with Dana [Walden], Craig [Hunegs], Jonnie, Howard [Kurtzman], Terence [Carter] and everyone at 20th."

Goddard signed his overall deal at 20th TV the day after Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of the studio and other 21st Century Fox entertainment properties. Now part of the larger Disney TV Studios, 20th is home to a creative roster that includes This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Liz Meriwether, Octavia Spencer, Jon M. Chu, I. Marlene King and Jason Winer, among others.