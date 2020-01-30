Plane Crash Drama 'Wreckage' Nabs ABC Pilot Order

Marc Webb is attached to direct the pilot, which is based on author Emily Bleeker's novel of the same name.

ABC is looking for its next Lost.

The network on Thursday handed out a pilot order to Wreckage, a drama based on the book of the same name by Emily Bleeker.

The novel, first published in 2015, revolves around Lillian Linden, who on the surface, looks like a brave survivor of a plane crash. But she's been lying to her family, her friends and the world since rescue helicopters scooped her and her fellow survivor, Dave Hall, off a deserted island in the South Pacific. Missing for almost four years, the castaways are thrust into the spotlight after their rescue, becoming media darlings overnight. But they can’t tell the real story — so they lie.

Jacquie Walters (Disney+'s upcoming David E. Kelley dramedy Big Shot) will pen the script and co-exec produce. Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly will exec produce alongside Marc Webb and his Black Lamb banner's Mark Martin and Keith Samples. Webb will also direct the pilot. Author Bleeker will serve as a consultant on the potential series.

This is the first project for Webb after he departed CBS TV Studios for an overall pact with ABC Studios last summer. His TV credits include Instinct, The Code, Limitless, Why Women Kill and The Society. On the film side, his work includes Spider-Man and its sequel, Gifted and (500) Days of Summer.

The order for the Lost-like drama arrives a year after ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters at TCA that she would be interested in exploring a reboot of ABC's game-changing Lost. "It's literally at this point just what I dream about when I go to bed at night," she said at the time. "I have not spoken to [executive producers] Carlton [Cuse] or J.J. [Abrams] or ABC Studios about it. But I do often get asked the question what show would I reboot and often my answer is Lost — sometimes Alias. Nothing to report yet. Maybe ever. But it would be a fun thing to have a conversation about."

All told, this is ABC's sixth drama order of the season and eighth overall. The network earlier on Thursday handed out a rare (for them) straight-to-series order for a female-driven cop drama from legendary writer-producer David E. Kelley.

