Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Trump Pandemic Response Appointee, Dr. Zaius from 'Planet of the Apes'

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday had an interesting (and hilarious) talk with what he joked was the latest Trump coronavirus pandemic response appointee: Dr. Zaius from Planet of the Apes.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said he was supposed to interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, the actual coronavirus response adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, but instead got the classic Apes character (played by comedian Dana Gould in excellent makeup).

Gould's Dr. Zaius told Kimmel that President Trump sent Fauci to a "big farm upstate" because of their clashes over virus response and the next moves.

"I am going to lead in the coronavirus task force," Zaius informed him.

Kimmel asked if he was the same Dr. Zaius who was the "diabolical minister of science from the 1968 sci-fi film and subsequent sequels."

"I have done other movies," Gould's Dr. Zaius responded, citing Jumanji.

The Apes character told Kimmel he got the job through a family connection, saying Trump is half orangutan.

Watch the whole segment with Dr. Zaius' advice below.