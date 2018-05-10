'Please Like Me' Creator to Star in Freeform Comedy (Exclusive)

Josh Thomas created, wrote and will star in 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay' for the Disney-owned cable network.

A year after seeing his Pivot-turned-Hulu Australian comedy Please Like Me axed, creator Josh Thomas is returning to the small screen.

Freeform has handed out a pilot order to half-hour comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay, starring, created and written by Thomas.

The comedy revolves around Nicholas (Thomas), a typical 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half sisters, who is not particularly helpful in raising his siblings, one of which has autism. However, when their dad becomes terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to hold it all together.

Thomas will pen the script and exec produce alongside Avalon Television's David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner. Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte will also exec produce. The Everything's Gonna Be Okay is a co-production between Freeform Studios and Avalon Distribution, with the latter distributing the comedy internationally should it be picked up to series.

Everything's Gonna Be Okay joins a Freeform pilot slate that also includes comedies Girls Code and Brown Girls, animated entry Sticks, Now and Then, drama Misfits and the Pretty Little Liars spinoff.

Should Everything be ordered to series, it would join Grown-ish, The Bold Type, Alone Together, Young and Hungry, Siren, Shadowhunters, Famous in Love and Cloak and Dagger.

Thomas is repped by WME and Avalon Management.