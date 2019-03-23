Ryan Murphy's 'The Politician' Enlists Bette Midler

Ryan Murphy announced that Midler and Judith Light will appear in the first season of his Netflix show.

Bette Midler will guest star in the first season of Ryan Murphy's The Politician, the creator announced Saturday night.

On a PaleyFest panel for his FX series Pose, Murphy revealed that Pose producer and writer Janet Mock, who directed one of Pose's pivotal first-season episodes, also directed an episode of his upcoming first Netflix series. The episode will also guest star Judith Light, who appeared in the second season of Murphy's American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Murphy announced on Friday that The Politician, which stars Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, will premiere Sept. 27.

The series stars Tony winner Platt as Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who knows he's going to be president someday — but first he has to navigate the treacherous political waters of his high school to become student body president.

Other cast members for the show's first season include Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.