'The Politician' Debuts First Look at Judith Light and Bette Midler During Emmys

"This is gonna be fun."

Netflix gave Emmy viewers another first look at Ryan Murphy's debut series for the streaming giant, The Politician. The footage introduced the characters played by Judith Light (Dede Standish) and Bette Midler (Hadassah Gold).

The eight-episode dark comedy, which releases Sept. 27, stars Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, a young man with a dream of becoming president of the United States. The teaser trailer that debuted during the Emmys spotlights the award-winning Dear Evan Hanson star as well as the string of Murphy favorites and award winners who round out the cast — Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Light and Midler.

The brief new footage (watch, below) focuses on the cutthroat ambition from Payton (Platt) and his peers, while highlighting the pressure being put upon them by their parents and entitled micro-society. The wealthy student from Santa Barbara, Calif, will have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all amid the road to his dreams: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected student body president, secure a spot at Harvard and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.

In a recent The Hollywood Reporter cover story, Murphy called the series a satirical class takedown with a modern twist: "It's wealthy people behaving badly. All of this has been percolating in the culture, particularly under this president and this idea of Ivanka and Jared [as] the sort of satanic poster boy and girl for privilege and nepotism."

Murphy, who developed The Politician under his previous pact with 20th Century Fox Television, co-created The Politician with frequent collaborator Brad Falchuk (and Paltrow's husband). Ian Brennan and Platt exec produce.