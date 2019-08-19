'The Politician' Trailer Teases High Society and Dirty Politics in Ryan Murphy's Netflix Debut

The eight-episode series, streaming Sept. 27, follows Ben Platt's wannabe president as he runs in different elections over the course of his life, from student government to the Oval Office.

The first look at Netflix's The Politician is here, with all of the glamour, drama and bad behavior that audiences have come to expect from Ryan Murphy.

The eight-episode series, which marks Murphy's first since signing his landmark $300 million deal with the streamer in February 2018, follows Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, a young man with a dream of becoming president of the United States. The show will follow Hobart as he runs in different elections over the course of his life, from student government to the Oval Office.

In the trailer, released Monday, Platt's character warns his classmates not to get in the way of his presidential aspirations, as he faces off with his fellow high school candidates and explodes on his running mate (played by Zoey Deutch) after discovering a video of her using a gay slur. The first look also teases a darker tone to the show, with flashes of police lights, guns and blood as Platt's character declares he will win the student election "at all costs." A high-fashion Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Lucy Boynton and Dylan McDermott also appear.

The show will also take on current politics, as the trailer features accusations of bigotry and a student without an ID denied the ability to vote in the school election for fear of kids being bused in to vote illegally.

Murphy recently told The Hollywood Reporter in a cover story that the series is meant as a satirical class takedown with a modern twist, saying, "it's wealthy people behaving badly. All of this has been percolating in the culture, particularly under this president and this idea of Ivanka and Jared [as] the sort of satanic poster boy and girl for privilege and nepotism."

Jared Kushner's acceptance into Harvard, a place where Payton Hobart strives to be, was one of the big inspirations for the show, say the creators, as Platt added, "It's not a show on current U.S. politics. It's more about the phenomenon of what it takes to be a politician and how much of yourself you have to sacrifice to be a good one."

Although the series is his first to land at Netflix, Murphy developed The Politician under his previous pact with 20th Century Fox Television. Murphy co-created the show with frequent collaborator Brad Falchuk (who is also Paltrow's husband), and Ian Brennan and Platt also serving as executive producers. The super-producer currently has a dozen projects in the works.

The Politician debuts Sept. 27 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above and check out the key art below.