'Pose' Creator Inks Overall Deal With Disney's 20th TV

Steven Canals is putting down roots.

The co-creator of FX's ground-breaking and award-winning drama Pose has signed an overall deal with producers 20th Century Fox Television. Under the pact, the New York native will create and develop new projects for the Disney-backed TV studios while also continuing on as showrunner of the FX series. Season three of the series, which has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, returns later this year.

"For this Bronx-bred storyteller, I'm thrilled by this new chapter," said Canals, who co-created Pose alongside Ryan Murphy. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined having supportive co-conspirators like Dana Walden, Craig Hunegs, Carolyn Cassidy, Howard Kurtzman and their teams. I'm grateful to be partnering with 20th to continue creating original content that centers diverse voices and moves the industry's needle toward more inclusion and equity."

Pose, which explores the ballroom culture of the '80s and '90s, is Canals' first show. The series has picked up multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and earned star Billy Porter an Emmy win in addition to cementing him as a fashion king of the red carpet.

"Steven is the embodiment of the original voice we're always looking for at this studio and like so many others I was captivated by his ground-breaking and award-winning series Pose," said 20th TV president of creative affairs Carolyn Cassidy. "Howard and I couldn't be happier that he chose 20th to develop his new projects and feel extremely lucky to be in business with this gifted and talented writer whose storytelling is as specific as it is universally relatable."