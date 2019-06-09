This Week in TV: 'Pose,' 'Euphoria,' Netflix's Marvel Era Ends

The U.S. team's first match in the Women's World Cup and a new version of 'The Real World' also debut in the week of June 10.

A ground-breaking cable series begins its second season, a streaming show embarks on its final run and the U.S. Women's National Team makes its 2019 World Cup debut in a pretty packed week of TV premieres. All that, plus The Good Fight on broadcast TV in the week of June 10.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: ABC expands its game-show lineup with contemporary versions of two 1980s daytime staples: Elizabeth Banks hosts Press Your Luck (8 p.m. Wednesday), with the Whammy still lurking, and Joel McHale presides over Card Sharks (9 p.m. Wednesday).

Also new: Fox aims for its own Live PD with the premiere of First Responders Live (9 p.m. Wednesday), executive produced by Law & Order maestro Dick Wolf.

Women's World Cup: Group-stage matches air every day on Fox, FS1, FS2, Telemundo and Universo; the U.S. team is featured at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Tuesday (vs. Thailand) and 11 a.m. ET/8 PT Sunday, June 16 (vs. Chile).

Returning: CBS will air the first season of CBS All Access' The Good Fight starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 16; a new season of Endeavour also begins at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 16 on PBS.

On cable …

Returning: Pose broke ground by featuring the largest cast of LGBTQ actors and the most transgender actors playing trans characters in TV history. The story of 1980s New York ballroom culture was also darned compelling. Season two (10 p.m. Tuesday, FX) jumps ahead to 1990, just after the release of Madonna's "Vogue," as the ballroom scene becomes more visible and the AIDS crisis worsens.

Also returning: New seasons of Queen Sugar (9 p.m. Wednesday, OWN), Younger (10 p.m. Wednesday, TV Land), Krypton (10 p.m. Wednesday, Syfy), Siren (8 p.m. Thursday, Freeform) and Baskets (10 p.m. Thursday, FX).

New: HBO hasn't aired many series with teens or young adults as lead characters; that changes with the buzzy Euphoria (10 p.m. Sunday, June 16), which THR's critic Tim Goodman says is "unflinchingly real." Zendaya leads the young cast, which also features Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordie.

Also new: An updated Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, hosted by John Cena (7 p.m. Monday, Nickelodeon); heist drama Jett, starring Carla Gugino (10 p.m. Friday, Cinemax); Fred Armisen's (mostly) Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys (11 p.m. Friday, HBO); a new incarnation of All That (8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nickelodeon); 1990s-set crime drama City on a Hill (9 p.m. Sunday, June 16, Showtime).

On streaming …

Returning: Netflix closes the books on its Marvel era when the final season of Jessica Jones debuts Friday. The streamer made a big splash when it signed a huge deal with Marvel back in 2013. Jessica Jones had completed filming when the streamer cut ties with Marvel in late 2018 and will be the last Marvel show to air new episodes on Netflix.

Also returning: New seasons of Strange Angel (Thursday, CBS All Access) and Absentia (Friday, Amazon).

New: Drive and The Neon Demon auteur Nicholas Winding Refn brings his flair for visuals and violence to Amazon with Too Old to Die Young, starring Miles Teller as an LAPD detective who travels outside the law. THR's review praises the visuals and action but notes "Refn appears to have lost all interest in character."

Also new: Produced by MTV Studios but airing on Facebook Watch, a new edition of The Real World premieres Thursday. Acorn TV debuts Straight Forward, about a con artist from Copenhagen who flees to New Zealand to escape a crime boss.

In case you missed it …

Mix Jon Favreau's old IFC show Dinner for Five and his indie movie Chef and the result looks a lot like The Chef Show, in which Favreau and L.A. chef Roy Choi (a co-producer of the movie) get together with some of their well-known friends and cook and talk and eat. It's streaming on Netflix.