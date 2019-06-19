'Pose,' 'Russian Doll,' HBO Lead 2019 TV Critic Awards Nominations

To be hosted by Desus and Mero, the annual Television Critics Association Awards are set for Aug. 3.

The Television Critics Association, which was the first group to mint BBC America's Killing Eve as an awards darling, has done the same with Netflix's Russian Doll and FX's Pose.

Pose and Russian Doll lead the nominations for the 2019 TCA Awards, with four each, with HBO (15) edging Netflix (14) for the most overall mentions. Pose, created by Steven Canals, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, collected nominations for drama series, drama actor for star Billy Porter, new program and the prestigious program of the year. Russian Doll, starring and created by Natasha Lyonne, earned nominations for new program, achievement in comedy and for leading lady Lyonne as well as program of the year.

Amazon's Fleabag (three) was the second most-nominated series, followed by a slew of programs with two apiece. HBO led all outlets with 15 noms on the strength of Sharp Objects, Barry, Veep, Game of Thrones, Leaving Neverland, Sesame Street, John Oliver, Deadwood, Chernobyl and breakout Succession.

Succession is up for outstanding new program, where it will compete against Netflix's Dead to Me, Comedy Central's The Other Two, Pose, Russian Doll and FX's What We Do in the Shadows. Pose and Russian Doll will go head to head with Chernobyl, Fleabag, Game of Thrones and Netflix's When They See Us for program of the year.

"From departing juggernauts that changed the TV game to new shows that test the boundaries of what the medium can do and be, this has been a landmark season for television across all networks and platforms,” said Daniel Fienberg, TCA president and chief TV critic at The Hollywood Reporter. “This strong nomination roster represents a diverse blend of talented performers, many of whom are also creators, and groundbreaking content that made us laugh, cry and gasp. Every category is bursting with hard choices, but we couldn’t ask for a better problem to have as we gather together to honor yet another terrific television season and celebrate 35 years of the TCA Awards."



The awards are voted on by more than 200 television critics and journalists across the country. Winners for the 35th annual TCA Awards will be announced Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills during the TCA summer press tour. Desus and Mero, hosts of the Showtime weekly late-night series — which is nominated for sketch/variety series — will host this year's ceremony. The Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced at a later date.

A full list of nominations follows.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects - HBO

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora - Showtime

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight - CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC America

Billy Porter, Pose - FX

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon - FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things - FX

Bill Hader, Barry - HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep - HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll - Netflix

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek - Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

60 Minutes - CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

America to Me - Starz

Leaving Neverland - HBO

Our Planet - Netflix

The Rachel Maddow Show - MSNBC

Surviving R. Kelly - Lifetime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show - PBS

Making It - NBC

Nailed It! - Netflix

Queer Eye - Netflix

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat - Netflix

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo - Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Arthur - PBS Kids

Carmen Sandiego - Netflix

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

Muppet Babies - Disney Junior

Odd Squad - PBS Kids

Sesame Street - HBO (2018, 2011, 2001 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Desus & Mero - Showtime

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee - TBS

I Think You Should Leave - Netflix

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO (2018 Winner in Category)

Late Night With Seth Meyers - NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Chernobyl - HBO

Deadwood: The Movie - HBO

Escape at Dannemora - Showtime

Fosse/Verdon - FX

Sharp Objects - HBO

When They See Us - Netflix

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Dead to Me - Netflix

The Other Two - Comedy Central

Pose - FX

Russian Doll - Netflix

Succession - HBO

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul - AMC

The Good Fight - CBS All Access

Homecoming - Amazon

Killing Eve - BBC America

Pose - FX

Succession - HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Barry - HBO

Fleabag - Amazon

The Good Place - NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon

Russian Doll - Netflix

Schitt's Creek - Pop TV

Veep - HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Chernobyl - HBO

Fleabag - Amazon

Game of Thrones - HBO (2012 Winner in Category)

Pose - FX

Russian Doll - Netflix

When They See Us - Netflix

NETWORK TALLY

HBO - 15

Netflix - 14

FX - 8

Amazon - 5

CBS/CBS All Access - 4

PBS/PBS Kids - 4

NBC - 3

Showtime - 3

BBC America - 2

Pop TV - 2

AMC - 1

Comedy Central - 1

Disney Jr. - 1

Lifetime - 1

MSNBC - 1

Starz - 1

TBS - 1

PROGRAM TALLY

Pose, FX - 4

Russian Doll, Netflix - 4

Fleabag, Amazon - 3

Barry, HBO - 2

Chernobyl, HBO - 2

Escape at Dannemora, Showtime - 2

Fosse/Verdon, FX - 2

The Good Fight, CBS All Access - 2

Killing Eve, BBC America - 2

Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV - 2

Sharp Objects, HBO - 2

Succession, HBO - 2

Veep, HBO - 2

When They See Us, Netflix - 2

60 Minutes, CBS - 1

America to Me, Starz - 1

Arthur, PBS Kids - 1

Better Call Saul, AMC - 1

Better Things, FX - 1

Carmen Sandiego, Netflix - 1

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids - 1

Dead to Me, Netflix - 1

Deadwood: The Movie, HBO - 1

Desus & Mero, Showtime - 1

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS - 1

Game of Thrones, HBO -1

Homecoming, Amazon - 1

I Think You Should Leave, Netflix - 1

Last Week With John Oliver, HBO - 1

Last Night With Seth Meyers, NBC - 1

Leaving Neverland, HBO -1

Making It, NBC -1

Muppet Babies, Disney Junior - 1

Nailed It!, Netflix - 1

Odd Squad, PBS Kids - 1

Our Planet, Netflix - 1

Queer Eye, Netflix - 1

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Netflix - 1

Sesame Street, HBO - 1

Surviving R. Kelly, Lifetime - 1

The Good Place, NBC - 1

The Great British Baking Show, PBS - 1

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS -1

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon - 1

The Other Two, Comedy Central - 1

The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC - 1

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, Netflix - 1

What We Do in the Shadows, FX - 1