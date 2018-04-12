'Pose': Watch the Trailer for Ryan Murphy's History-Making FX Drama

The series, which features the largest cast of transgender actors in series-regular roles as well as the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted U.S. TV series, will premiere June 3.

FX on Thursday unveiled the first full-length trailer and premiere date for Ryan Murphy's history-making drama Pose.

Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in 1980s New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world. The series will premiere Sunday, June 3 at 9 p.m.

Toplined by frequent Murphy collaborator Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek, Pose features the biggest cast of transgender actors in series-regular roles as well as the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted U.S. TV series. The five trans actors are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, with each one playing authentic transgender characters.

"The show is about the search for being authentic, about creating opportunities," Murphy told reporters in January. "We're past an era of straight men playing these roles. It's time to think differently and offer more opportunities to people who want to work. Many of this cast have never been in front of the camera before."

Murphy co-created the show with frequent collaborator Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story) and Steven Canals. Murphy's American Crime Story collaborators Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace) as well as Alexis Martin Woodall (The Normal Heart, Feud, American Horror Story) and Sherry Marsh (Vikings) will executive produce the Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions co-production. Murphy will direct the first two episodes. Ballroom legends and survivors serve as consultants for Pose.