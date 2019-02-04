'Power' Creator Prepping Dirty Cop Drama for HBO

Courtney A. Kemp will serve as showrunner on the Lionsgate TV drama from the studio's former head of scripted Chris Selak.

Power creator Courtney A. Kemp is looking to expand her empire to another premium network.

Kemp is teaming with former Lionsgate TV head of scripted Chris Selak to develop Dirty Cop, a drama in development at HBO. The potential series is a co-production between Lionsgate TV and HBO.

Set in present-day New York, Dirty Thirty is inspired by a true story of a gang of bad cops operating out of New York's 30th precinct in the 1990s. Dirty Thirty begins as a story of a cop family and ends as the story of a crime wave infecting the highest levels of municipal government, corrupting the justice system and defining a city.

Kemp will pen the script, exec produce and serve as showrunner should Dirty Thirty move forward. The potential series hails from Lionsgate TV, where Kemp recently inked an overall deal for her End of Episode banner. Selak and Danielle De Jesus will oversee for Kemp's company. The drama marks a reunion for Selak and Kemp, who teamed for Starz's Power. (The latter will return this year for its sixth season and serves as premium cabler Starz's top-performing drama. Power spinoffs are in the works under Kemp's overall deal.

The Intellectual Property Corp.'s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman will oversee for the company; Jerry Ferrara (Entourage) will also be credited as an exec producer.

The news comes as Lionsgate sealed a deal last year to buy HBO competitor Starz.Dirty Thirty signals Lionsgate TV's interest in continuing to serve as a studio supplier to other networks outside of Starz.

At HBO, Dirty Thirty a arrives as the cabler will expand scripted originals to a second night — Mondays — in 2019 as its new corporate parent AT&T wants more from its crown jewel.

Kemp is repped by CAA.