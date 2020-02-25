'Power' Spinoff Casts Young Version of 50 Cent's Character

The Power spinoff at Starz focused on the early years of Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Kanan Stark has found its title character.

Mekai Curtis will play the younger version of the character in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The series is one of four spinoffs Power creator Courtney A. Kemp has in the works at the premium cable outlet.

Raising Kanan is a prequel to the flagship series set in the 1990s. It revolves around the relationship between Kanan and his mother, Raq (Tony Award winner Patina Miller, Madam Secretary).

The young Kanan is smart, driven and still naive, and his world revolves around his mother, who raised him by herself. She is his everything. At the same time, he's beginning to get a sense of not only the world around him, but his place in said world. Kanan wants to be just like his mother — and that’s the problem. He’s young and wide-eyed and doesn’t know how the hustle works. And even more important, his mother is not nearly as keen as he is for him to follow in her footsteps. Theirs is a complicated relationship that only gets more problematic as time goes on.

Jackson, who's also an executive producer of the Power franchise, played Kanan throughout the original show's six-season run.

Raising Kanan, produced by Starz parent Lionsgate TV, was created by Sascha Penn (Power, Survivor's Remorse), who will also serve as showrunner. Penn executive produces with Kemp, Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus of Kemp's End of Episode company, Shana Stein, Bart Weinrich and Kevin Fox. Power veteran Rob Hardy will direct and exec produce the first episode.

Curtis' credits include Disney XD's Kirby Buckets and guest roles on Girl Meets World and Arrested Development. He is repped by Tracy Christian at TCA Management and attorney Walter Mosley.

Raising Kanan is part of an ambitious slate of Power spinoffs at Starz. Power Book II: Ghost stars Mary J. Blige and Method Man. The fourth show, Influence, will focus on Larenz Tate's politician character, and the fifth, Force, will center on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he tries to put New York behind him.