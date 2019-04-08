'Preacher's' Fourth Season Will Be Its Last on AMC

The Sony TV drama hails from exec producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who both recently moved their production company to Lionsgate.

Preacher's upcoming fourth season will be its last.

Exec producer Seth Rogen announced the news Monday via his verified Twitter page in which he posted a video revealing the news that season four would return Aug. 4 for its "final season."

The 10-episode comic book drama was renewed in November following an extended negotiating process. The series, produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Caitlin, moved its production hub from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and New Orleans to Australia.

The decision to end Preacher with season four comes days after Rogen and Goldberg moved their Sony TV-based Point Grey Pictures to Lionsgate with a massive film and TV overall deal.

Based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's 1990s comic series from DC Comics imprint Vertigo, Preacher revolves around Rev. Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), a badass Texas preacher who, after losing his faith, learns that God has left heaven and forsaken his duties. Jesse becomes the only one who is able to track God down and hold him responsible for his abdication. Tulip O'Hare (breakout star Ruth Negga), Jesse's beer-guzzling vampire ex-girlfriend, accompanies him on his quest for answers. Joseph Gilgun and Lucy Griffiths co-star.



Preacher had a wild ride to the screen. AMC landed the rights to the series in February 2014 in a competitive situation with multiple outlets bidding for the beloved property. In October 2008, exec producers Neal Moritz, Jason Netter, Ken Levin and Ori Marmur were attached to produce a feature film take on Preacher — with Ennis writing — after HBO passed on its planned series adaptation. The HBO incarnation, first announced in November 2006, was written by feature scribe Mark Steven Johnson (Daredevil, Elektra, Ghost Rider) with initial plans for a by-the-book take on all 75 issues (including one-shots). After crafting the bible for a potential series, HBO — under new executives — passed on the project. The network, Johnson said, thought Preacher was "too dark and too violent and too controversial."