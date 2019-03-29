Prentice Penny Inks Two-Year Overall Deal With HBO

The 'Insecure' showrunner will create new projects for the cable network under the pact.

Prentice Penny is getting in on the overall deal craze.

Under the new two-year pact, the Insecure showrunner will develop, write, produce and direct both comedy and drama TV projects for the cable network through his production company, A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment. Sources says the deal is in the eight-figure range.

As part of the pact, Penny is making a key hire at his production company. Former Sonar Entertainment and Endemol Shine exec Alex Soler is joining as head of development.

Issa Rae comedy Insecure is slated to begin production on season four later this year. In addition to serving as the showrunner and an executive producer on the series, Penny has also stepped into the director's chair on the show. He helmed season two episode, "Hella LA," and season three installment, "Better-Like."

Penny’s past TV credits include Fox turned NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, ABC's beloved Happy Endings and the seminal hit Girlfriends. He also created and executive produced the Fuse Network series The Hustle.

On the features side, Penny is currently in post-production on a film for Netflix, Uncorked, which stars Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance.The movie, for which Penny wrote the screenplay, marks his feature directorial debut. Loosely based on Penny’s own family history, it tells the story of a young man, fueled by his love of wine, as he strives to become a master sommelier while dealing with his father’s expectations that he will take over the family barbecue business.

