President Trump Calls 'SNL' Cold Open "The Real Collusion"

Donald Trump is not happy about last night's Saturday Night Live cold open.

Alec Baldwin returned to the show for the Feb. 16 cold open, which played on President Trump’s recent declaration of a national emergency regarding border security.

“First, I’d like to blow my own horn a little bit. I had a great health exam,” Baldwin’s Trump said, adding that he still stands “at six foot seven.”

He then focused mainly on talking about building a border wall: “We need wall,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “We have a tremendous amount of drugs flowing into this country.”

“Wall works,” he went on to say. “Wall makes safe.”

In response to the parody, the president tweeted Sunday morning, "Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!"

In a follow-up tweet he added: "THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!"

In response to Trump's outburst, Baldwin tweeted, "Trump whines. The parade moves on.#resignalready."

In the skit, Baldwin's Trump also fielded questions from journalists, skipping over an NBC correspondent because of his distaste for the network. However, he did give a shoutout to ABC for the television show Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. When asked about tariffs in China, he replied: “You’re asking the wrong guy, because I freaking love tariffs. Not as much as wall, but I do love them.” He also tried to use “chain migration” as a scare tactic to continue advocating for wall.

“You can all see why I have to fake this national emergency,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “I have to because I want to.” Baldwin also worked in a line about it being his personal nightmare having to play President Trump for so long.

Watch the cold open below.

Feb. 17, 8:23 a.m. Updated with Trump's response to the cold open.